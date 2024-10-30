TMC accuses Amit Shah of breaching model code of conduct in West Bengal ahead of bypolls

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah violated the model code of conduct by making “politically charged” statements at an official event in North 24 Parganas, where a bypoll is set to be held in an Assembly constituency on November 13.

Mr. Shah had participated in an event organised by the Border Security Force on Sunday, October 27, at Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border.

The TMC claimed that the Home Minister had made contentious statements at the event, such as, “Today, I am saying this to the people of Bengal, make the parivartan (change) in 2026,” in an apparent reference to the West Bengal State Assembly election slated to take place in two years time. He added, “Then we will take a breath only when we stop the ghuspaiths (infiltrators). Bengal will only get peace when the ghuspaiths will be stopped.”

Breach of poll code

Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi, the TMC’s West Bengal committee chief, wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata on Tuesday, raising concerns about Mr. Shah’s participation at the event occurring just before the bypoll.

“We seek your urgent attention regarding a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried out during the inauguration event of the integrated Check Post, Passenger Terminal and Maitri Dwar at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal held on 27.10.2024,” Mr. Bakshi said, in his letter.

He added: “Despite the directives categorically stating that the scope of reference covers the administrative districts of the poll-bound constituencies of Haroa and Naihati which fall under North 24 Parganas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chose to make politically coloured remarks at an official event in Petrapole, North 24 Parganas on 27.10.2024.”

References to ‘change’ in 2026

Mr. Bakshi alleged that Mr. Shah had made “politically charged remarks about parivartan [change] in 2026”, noting that these remarks had no relation to the BSF event at the India-Bangladesh border.

The MCC stipulates that, “Ministers shall not combine their official visits with electioneering work and shall not make use of official machinery or personnel during the electioneering work.”

The Home Minister visited the border site to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal between the two neighbouring countries. This crossing is the largest land port in south Asia and the majority of trade and passanger movement between India and Bangladesh take place through this route.

