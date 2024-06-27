GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amidst swearing-in row of MLAs, Mamata says women don’t feel safe in Raj Bhavan

The West Bengal Chief Minister said Governor C.V. Ananda Bose had no right to delay the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress

Published - June 27, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a review meeting regarding hawkers and encroachment, at Nabanna, in Howrah district, on June 27, 2024.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a review meeting regarding hawkers and encroachment, at Nabanna, in Howrah district, on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the row over the venue for the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said women “are not feeling safe” in the Raj Bhavan and Governor C. V. Ananda Bose had no right to delay the oath-taking ceremony of her MLAs.

“Why must everyone go to the Raj Bhavan? The Governor can authorise the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker, or can attend the Assembly himself. Women have informed me they are not feeling safe to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Raj Bhavan employee accuses West Bengal Governor of sexual harassment

The Chief Minister was alluding to the case of harassment levelled against the Governor by a woman staff of the Raj Bhavan in May.

Two MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, elected from Baranagar and Bhagwangola Assembly seats in the recently concluded byelection, have been demanding that the Governor administer oaths to them in the State Assembly. Earlier, the Raj Bhavan had invited the MLAs to the Governor’s house for the oath-taking ceremony, but they did not show up.

On Thursday, the MLAs held protests in the State Assembly for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, the Governor refused to hold the swearing-in ceremony in the Assembly and left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

West Bengal Governor directs Raj Bhavan staff to ignore communications related to sexual harassment charges against him

The Chief Minister broke her silence on the issue that has been festering for the past several weeks. “Nearly a month has passed but my MLAs are unable to take oath. The Governor is obstructing them from doing so. It is the people who have elected them, not the Governor. He cannot deny them the right to take oath,” she said.

Relations between the Governor and the West Bengal government have been frosty over the past few months and after the allegations of harassment surfaced, the ties turned sour. The Chief Minister and the Ministers of the State government have not visited Raj Bhavan since May 2, when the allegations by the employee were made public.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.