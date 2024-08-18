GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid outrage, West Bengal Health Department revokes transfer order of 42 doctors

Opposition leaders in the State criticized the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the order was a deliberate attempt to target protesting doctors and instil fear

Published - August 18, 2024 06:57 am IST - Kolkata (West Bengal)

ANI
People protest against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on August 17, 2024.

People protest against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department has rescinded the transfer orders of 42 doctors amid the ongoing outrage and protests following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Principal Secretary of the WB Health and Family Welfare Department, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, stated, “Considering the current situation, we need to maintain normal services across the board. Therefore, we have decided to cancel these transfer orders for now. Any further decisions regarding this matter will be made in a few days.”

Also read | Do doctors need a Central protection Act?

He explained that the transfer process is part of the promotional exercise within the Medical Education Service, a lengthy procedure that began two months ago.

Mr. Nigam further noted that the approval for these transfers had been granted well before the incident.

“In West Bengal, the promotional exercise of the Medical Education Service, including routine transfers, is a lengthy process. This process started two months prior to this incident, and the approvals were finalized several days before. However, due to the need for thorough checks, the publication of these orders may have been delayed,” he added.

Following the announcement, opposition leaders in the State criticized the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her resignation and alleging that the order was a deliberate attempt to target protesting doctors and instil fear.

Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, took to the social media platform X, stating, “If the West Bengal Health Department doesn’t know what it is doing, then Health Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign. Withdrawing the transfer order of over 40 qualified senior doctors within 24 hours is a sinister ploy. The order was issued to target protesting doctors, and instill fear, and has now been withdrawn because it served its intended purpose. But Mamata Banerjee should know that her attempts to crush the protests using illegitimate means are further fueling public anger.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, also commented on X, saying, “The swift withdrawal of transfer orders for protesting doctors is a tactic to instil fear and stifle dissent. Such moves only increase public anger, especially with Kolkata Police threatening those seeking justice online. If she can’t manage the state, she should step down.” 

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.