Amid chants of ‘Inquilab zindabad’, people bid adieu to comrade Buddha babu

Attaullah was working in a paddy field in Hooghly when news of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s death reached him. The farmer, 42, immediately left on a bike for Kolkata. In soiled clothes and with a CPI(M) flag in his hand, a teary-eyed Attaullah stood outside the former West Bengal Chef Minister’s residence hoping to see “sir one last time, give him one laal salaam (red salute)“.

“I rode for two hours and came to Palm Avenue,” Attaullah told The Hindu. “I did not think he will pass away so suddenly.”

Scores, like Attaullah, converged on the South Kolkata neighbourhood where the former Chief Minister, arguably the last commander of the once-formidable Left citadel in the State, lived in his modest residence.

Hundreds from across the state travelled miles to catch a last glimpse of their beloved leader. Several had come out of respect for Mr. Bhattacharjee whose mortal remains were taken to the Peace World mortuary.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (1944-2024) 1 / 3

All India Forward Bloc supporter Sanjib Saha patiently waited with a red flag in his hand. “We have lost a guardian today. It is the end of the era,” he said. Ranjan, a 50-year-old CPI(M) worker, shut his shop in Tollygunge and rushed to Palm Avenue. “Buddhadeb babu has always been close to my heart. I could not stop myself from coming here,” he said.

Neighbours of the late leader did not leave their balconies and stood for hours to see the last journey of Mr. Bhattacharjee. Manjima Lahiri, a senior citizen, said she was “deeply disturbed” by the CPI(M) stalwart’s death. “We have known him and his family for generations. He has always been around us like a humble neighbour and never threw his weight around to intimidate people,” she said.

Final farewell

As cries of “Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee ke laal salaam, laal salaam (red salute to comrade)” and “Inquilab zindabad” reverberated through the air, the leader’s body was slowly carried out of the ground floor flat.

“Ekbar dekhte din, ar toh dekhte pabona. (Let me see him once, I will never be able to see him again),“ shouted a supporter from the crowd.

Emotions ran high among the hundreds of party workers and mourners who joined the procession as the hearse rolled towards the mortuary where Mr. Bhattacharjee’s remains will be kept till Friday morning.

Piyali Majumdar and Kakali Mukherjee saw the news on television and rushed to to pay their respects. “We are not party workers, but both of us felt a strong desire to come here today and pay our respects,” Ms. Mukherjee said. “He was the last, honest politician. There is no one like him anymore,” they said.

When the two arrived, the doors of the former Chief Minister’s home were opened to mourners. “We went inside and paid our last respects. It seemed as though he was peacefully asleep,” Ms. Majumdar said. “He looked exactly the way I remembered him, only his eyes were closed.”

For Ms. Mukherjee and Ms. Majumdar, coming to Palm Avenue invoked fond memories of the former Chief Minister in his trademark white dhuti-punjabi (dhoti and kurta). “My child’s school was in this locality. Almost every day while dropping her at 8.30 a.m., I saw Buddhadeb babu leaving home in his white Ambassador, sitting by the car’s window,” said Ms. Majumdar.

“I had met him a few times as a child when my father was a bureaucrat in Mr. Bhattacharjee’s secretariat. To me, he has always been a larger-than-life figure,” Ms. Mukherjee said.