Alleged ragging incident at Jadavpur University; student hospitalised

An engineering student of the Jadavpur University was harassed by a group of students on suspicion that he stole a laptop, university officials said. The case sparked concern as it has been less than a year since a 17-year-old boy fell to his death on the university campus during alleged ragging by his seniors.

On July 24, around 8 p.m., the Jadavpur University’s Medical Superintendent got a distress call from a student at the main hostel, which is situated near the Jadavpur Police Station. When the Medical Superintendent rushed to the spot, he found the distressed student gheraoed by over 50 students, who were forcing him to admit that he had stolen the laptop. The stolen laptop has since been recovered.

The student complained to the official that he was physically unwell and wanted to visit the hospital. However, the students stopped him from escorting the distressed student out, officials said. The students also reportedly told the Medical Superintendent that they would “want to teach him a lesson”. Amid the chaos and heckling, the Medical Superintendent managed to escort him out of the hostel after almost an hour. He was admitted to a local hospital.

Parents of the student, who hails from Purulia, have already reached Kolkata but no formal complaint has been filed till now.

Partha Pratim Ray, general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), told The Hindu, “After last year’s incident we should all be more conscious. It has not even been a year since we lost a young soul to ragging. No matter what the allegations, even if it is theft, no student can be allowed to take law and order into their own hands and serve street justice to their peers like in Kangaroo courts. This is unacceptable.”

Snehamanju Basu, Registrar, Jadavpur University visited the victim at the hospital and assured that she will assess the situation after speaking to the victim. She told a local news channel that the student may have had a major panic attack due to the harassment he faced at the hostel and that may be the reason behind his hospital admission.

Campus violence at Malda

In another incident of campus violence, a man allegedly attacked a woman postgraduate student with a knife on the campus of a university in West Bengal’s Malda district, before trying to kill himself with the same weapon on Thursday. Both were admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

The student of the Gour Banga University’s Mathematics department was stabbed in the neck by the man outside her department. The incident happened during class hours. The attacker is said to be a former student of the same university. Soon after, the man also thrust a knife into his own neck, trying to kill himself. Deputy Registrar Rajib Putitundi said the reason for the attack remained unknown.

The knife used in the attack was recovered by the police.

Eyewitnesses told a local news organisation that after being attacked the first time, the victim tried to get away from the spot, but the suspect targeted her yet again, causing serious injuries.

After preliminary investigation, the police suspect relationship issues could be behind the attack .

