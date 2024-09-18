ADVERTISEMENT

Agitating junior doctors write to Bengal chief secretary, seek meeting on key unresolved issues

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Kolkata

The protesting doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside State-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting

PTI

Junior doctors protest against the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, seeking a discussion on certain “key unresolved issues” like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing dharna outside the State health department headquarters.

Supreme Court slams Bengal Government’s plan to hire private guards to protect women doctors

The doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside State-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting.

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma takes charge as new Kolkata Police Commissioner

"In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five point demand which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they wrote in their email.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US