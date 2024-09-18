GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agitating junior doctors write to Bengal chief secretary, seek meeting on key unresolved issues

The protesting doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside State-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors protest against the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, on September 17, 2024.

Junior doctors protest against the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, seeking a discussion on certain “key unresolved issues” like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing dharna outside the State health department headquarters.

Supreme Court slams Bengal Government’s plan to hire private guards to protect women doctors

The doctors highlighted issues of safety and security inside State-run hospital premises and details of the promised special task force headed by the chief secretary as agenda for the proposed meeting.

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma takes charge as new Kolkata Police Commissioner

"In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five point demand which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they wrote in their email.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:47 pm IST

