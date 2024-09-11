GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengal Government invites agitating doctors for talks after they write to West Bengal CM Mamata

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal seek live-streamed meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over medic’s rape and murder

Updated - September 11, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors during their second day of ‘dharna’ over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 11, 2024)

Junior doctors during their second day of ‘dharna’ over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) sent an email to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape and murder of an on-duty medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month.

“In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for a meeting anytime and anywhere, provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live,” a doctor said.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks

"We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live," one of the junior doctors told PTI.

He also claimed that the email was sent around 3.50 a.m., but "no response" from the Government has been received so far.

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside Swathya Bhavan, the State Health Department headquarters, for more than 22 hours, are demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the State Health Secretary, the Director of Health Education (DHE), and the Director of Health Services (DHS) be removed from their posts.

They also demanded adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the State.

Defying the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 p.m. on September 10, the protesting junior doctors continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) to press their demand for justice for the medic who was raped and murdered at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered from the hospital on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

Published - September 11, 2024 04:05 pm IST

