After Shahi Jama Masjid survey, Sambhal remains tense amid heavy police presence

Areas around the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal remained tense as thousands congregated for Friday prayers at the 16th-century shrine amid tight security.

“The Friday prayers were held peacefully. We ensured heavy police deployment in the town,” Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sambhal told The Hindu.

The Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed on Tuesday on a local court’s orders after a petition claimed that the masjid was built on the ruins of a temple demolished by Muslim rulers. A team of administrative officials carried out a survey of the masjid.

Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, who also offered namaz on Friday, alleged some miscreants were trying to spoil the atmosphere of Sambhal and asked why the district administration had deployed so many police personnel in the vicinity of the mosque.

“The centuries-old mosque belongs to us. I came here to offer namaz and noticed the heavy police presence around the town. We Muslims are residents of this country; the country is our pride. The mosque is the house of Allah and has been there for centuries. Why did the district administration deploy such heavy security? No war is being fought. Some mischievous elements have filed a petition and are trying to harm the environment of Sambhal. The city has a history of harmony and peace. It is my right to challenge the court orders. What was the need to perform the survey in such haste,” asked Mr. Barq.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also reacted to the survey, requesting intervention by the government and the Supreme Court. She alleged attempts to spoil communal harmony.

“The news of the sudden controversy, the [court] hearing and the hasty survey at Shahi Jama Masjid have been the subject of national discussion. The government and the Hon’ble Supreme Court should take cognisance of the place’s harmony and atmosphere being spoiled in this manner,” wrote Ms. Mayawati on X.