After a delay, southwest monsoon set to enter south Bengal

Updated - June 20, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Kolkata

It has advanced in some parts of north Bengal, says IMD; due to heavy rains in five north Bengal districts, water level in Teesta River has gone above the danger mark

Shrabana Chatterjee

Boys play football during rains in West Bengal’s Nadia on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The southwest monsoon is about to enter south Bengal and it has advanced in some parts of north Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Kolkata and adjoining areas had a cloud overcast on Thursday (June 20) since noon and the temperatures went down a few degrees, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humidity.

The usual time for the monsoon to arrive in south Bengal is between June 7 and 10. But it is already 10-13 days late and has led to extreme humidity and a rise in temperatures in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in the five north Bengal districts, the water level in the Teesta River has gone above the danger mark. Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts have been put on red and orange alert.

The IMD warned against adverse impacts of the incessant rain. Landslides are set to occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There will be waterlogging in low-lying areas and the possibility of a flash flood in some areas, damages to houses and roads, a bulletin said.

The Teesta River water has flooded the main Darjeeling-Kalimpong road, affecting movement of traffic.

Locals spotted a body floating in the Teesta River, which is suspected to have flown from Sikkim after flashfloods killed many in the neighbouring State.

The National Highway 10 has been partially closed due to landslides. The Kalimpong district administration banned plying of heavy vehicles on NH10 to help repair the roads. Many tourists and local transport were affected due to this.

