Actor says Mamata government has formed panel to probe sexual harassment in Bengali film industry

A few weeks after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed discrimination, exploitation and sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, the West Bengal government has formed an “unbiased committee” to probe allegations of sexual exploitation in the Bengali film industry, said actor Ritabhari Chakraborty.

Ms. Chakraborty met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday. Though the government has not made any official announcement regarding the formation of the panel, on Wednesday, the actor posted on social media: “Yesterday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to our request of creating a similar committee like Hema Committee. My request for to not have any political name or film personalities was heard. An unbiased committee of 5, headed by a former justice was formed consisting of women of different designation from doctor to lawyer who will investigate sexual harassment practices in Bengali Film Industry and create a report. First steps towards unmaking the predators.”

In her post, she called this move a step “to cleanse [the industry] from predators”. “Investigation takes time, but we will see the end of this,” the actor wrote.

Last month, Ms. Chakraborty had raised questions about why the Bengal film industry had not taken steps to probe sexual harassment like the Justice Hema Committee did in Kerala. “So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did,” she wrote. “The hero/producer/directors with such filthy mind and behaviour continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and [are] even seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh,” she wrote.

Recently, amid a wave of #metoo allegations in the Bengali film industry, a renowned director was suspended indefinitely by the Directors Association of Eastern India after an actor recently accused him of sexual harassment. The actor had also lodged an FIR against the accused at the Bishnupur Police Station. Police lodged an FIR on Monday and said that an investigation will be initiated based on the complaint.

The director later appeared before the West Bengal Commission for Women and submitted an apology letter saying he is “saddened and apologetic for any mental or physical trauma caused to the complainant”.

Earlier, in a conversation with The Hindu, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra said that after Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, she had taken names of “miscreants” who were “among the who’s who of the Tollywood industry” and had spoken up about their alleged malpractices. She alleged that the film fraternity had alienated her after that.

“Four years back, they said I have been playing a victim card,” she had said. “What about the people from this (Bengali) industry? What about the women who are the who’s who of this industry? They had tried to defame me.” She had called the industry’s renowned film personalities the “greatest manipulators, criminals and money launderers.”

