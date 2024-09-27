ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek’s office staffer files extortion complaint against Kolkata Mayor’s close aide

Published - September 27, 2024 09:41 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som

File photo of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

A staffer of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday (September 27, 2024) filed a police complaint of extortion against Kalicharan Banerjee, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The complainant, Ayan Ghosh Dastidar, is a 37-year-old employee at Mr. Abhishek’s Camac Street office. In the complaint filed with the Shakespeare Sarani Police here, Mr. Dastidar accused Mr. Kalicharan of claiming to be a close aide of Mr. Abhishek and extorting money from the public, including businessmen and government officials.

“[Mr. Kalicharan Banerjee] is misrepresenting himself to be an influential person having access [to] and close nexus [with] Shri Abhishek Banerjee in order to defraud and cheat people of their monies,” the complaint read. Mr. Dastidar also accused the OSD of extorting money in crores from people by falsely promising them favours in the name of Mr. Abhishek.

The development once again brings to the fore factionalism in the Trinamool Congress leadership and has sparked speculation of a rift between the party’s old guard and new guard. Last year, Mayor Firhad Hakim, considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had hinted at being on his way out and making space for the new generation of party leaders following a row with Mr. Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of the Chief Minister, over hiking parking fees in Kokata.

Responding to the allegations against his close aide, Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday said, “I am not aware of these allegations. I have not heard of this before. If they had such complaints, they could have taken it up with me and I would have initiated an inquiry. How can I remove someone over baseless complaints?”

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said he is aware of the allegations and accused the Mr. Kalicharan of “collecting money” for the alleged ₹200-crore worth reconstruction of Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata’s Topsia. “The person running that project has to collect money and give it to Kali (Mr. Kalicharan). Kali has seven flats across Kolkata from Garia to New Town. I have raised these issues before,” the BJP leader said on Friday.

