11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal’s Malda

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured and undergoing treatment

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:44 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 02:42 am IST - Malda

PTI
Relatives of a lightning strike victim mourn, in West Bengal’s Malda on May 16, 2024.

Relatives of a lightning strike victim mourn, in West Bengal’s Malda on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Eleven people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in various places across Malda district in West Bengal, a government official said. Several persons were injured in the lightning strikes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured and undergoing treatment.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery,” she wrote on X.

“Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need,” she said.

The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, the official said. “So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. Many injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of them are in critical condition,” the official said.

The people who lost their lives were identified as Chandan Sahani, 40, Raj Mriddha, 16, Manajit Mandal, 21, Asit Saha, 19, Rana Sheikh, 8, Nayan Roy, 23, Priyanka Singha, 20, Atul Mandal, 65, Sheikh Sabrul, 11, Sumitra Mandal, 45, and Pankaj Mandal, 23.

