West Bengal under lock down from March 23

West Bengal will be almost entirely shut, with exemption to emergency services from 5 pm on Monday till Friday, a State government order said.

All commercial establishments, offices, factories, workshops and godowns will remain shut along with public transport services, including auto-rickshaws and taxis. The Transport department also issued an order and said non-essential items carrying large vehicles will not be allowed to enter the State from Sunday night till March 31.

Passenger bus services are shut. An official order said inter-State buses would be suspended till March 31. Similarly, buses from other States “shall not be allowed to enter the State” or its districts. However, all transport to and from hospitals are exempted. All essential services, related to administrative work, media or communication and security establishments are exempted too. Food supply, which includes public distribution networks to public markets or delivery through Internet-connected networks, will continue to operate.

All health-related services, banks and ATMs too will remain open and all foreign returnees are directed to remain under strict home quarantine. Congregation of more than seven persons is prohibited. The order said “any person found violating these instructions” shall be punished under Section 188 of the IPC, which has defined the punishment for violation of public order.