West Bengal tally nears 90,000 with 2,912 new cases

Kolkata

08 August 2020 00:06 IST

52 more deaths raise toll to 1,954

West Bengal on Friday recorded 2,912 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 89,666. With 52 more deaths, the State’s toll has risen to 1,954.

Kolkata recorded 20 deaths, pushing the city’s toll to 907. Of the latest victims, 14 were from North 24 Parganas district and eight from Howrah district.

While the number of active cases in the State has climbed to 24, 652, the recovery rate remains at 70.33%. A total of 25,258 samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Swapan Ghosh, the chairman of board of administrators of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas, succumbed to the virus on Friday. In another development, the body of a COVID-19 patient remained unattended for almost 18 hours in Kestopur. The elderly woman, who had tested positive, died on Thursday evening, but the body was taken for cremation only on Friday afternoon.

Incidents of delay in the disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients have come to light in the past few days.