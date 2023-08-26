West Bengal should implement Ayushman Bharat at grass roots: Union Minister 

August 26, 2023 03:49 am | Updated August 25, 2023 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

West Bengal should implement Ayushman Bharat at ground level so people could benefit. We are also taking measures to ensure that health services in the state are of the highest quality, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, after a review meeting. He was on a visit to the State.

According to a release issued by the State, the Minister reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Health facility, wellness centres, National TB Elimination Program, the status of funds released under the National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Telemedicine services, Medical Education, and Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program.

The Minister said that these schemes provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to people near their homes. “Under the National Health Mission that the State is implementing— 800 sub-centres at a cost of ₹288.72 crores, urban community health centres costing ₹10 crores and 37 new urban PHCs at a cost of ₹27.75 crores, among other facilities are being built,’‘ he said.

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and the status of funds released under the National Health Mission. He said the Centre is committed to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025. “We are taking steps to ensure that funds released under the National Health Mission are utilised effectively,“ he said.

