West Bengal records highest single-day spike of 2,997 cases

Kolkata

14 August 2020 00:27 IST

State’s cumulative toll rises to 2,259 with 56 more deaths

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its total case tally to 1,07,323.

The State also recorded 56 more deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its cumulative toll to 2,259. Of the latest deaths, 16 were recorded in Kolkata, raising the city’s toll to 1,015. North 24 Parganas district recorded 12 fatalities, taking its death toll to 524. The number of active cases in State has now increased to 26,447, while its recovery rate is 73.25 %. A total of 30,032 samples were tested in the State over the past 24 hours.

School reopens

A State-run school in Purba Medinipur Daspur area was reopened despite clear instructions from the State government to keep all educational institutions closed till August 31. The headmaster of Hat Sarberia BC Roy School said he had taken the decision as per the request of parents. The school authorities said the students did not have mobile phones for online classes. The State Education Department has sought a report from them.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have directed their personnel to shift the barracks outside the police stations. The decision comes in the wake of several officials testing positive.