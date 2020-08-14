West Bengal records highest single-day spike of 2,997 cases

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its total case tally to 1,07,323.
The State also recorded 56 more deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its cumulative toll to 2,259. Of the latest deaths, 16 were recorded in Kolkata, raising the city’s toll to 1,015. North 24 Parganas district recorded 12 fatalities, taking its death toll to 524. The number of active cases in State has now increased to 26,447, while its recovery rate is 73.25 %. A total of 30,032 samples were tested in the State over the past 24 hours.
School reopens
A State-run school in Purba Medinipur Daspur area was reopened despite clear instructions from the State government to keep all educational institutions closed till August 31. The headmaster of Hat Sarberia BC Roy School said he had taken the decision as per the request of parents. The school authorities said the students did not have mobile phones for online classes. The State Education Department has sought a report from them.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have directed their personnel to shift the barracks outside the police stations. The decision comes in the wake of several officials testing positive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath