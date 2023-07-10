ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal panchayat election | Nadda sets up four member committee to probe poll violence

July 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Official sources said the delegation will reach the State on July 11 and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau

BJP President J.P. Nadda. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on July 10 constituted a four-member fact finding committee headed by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to probe into the incidents of violence during panchayat polls in West Bengal.

While Mr. Prasad is the committee’s convenor, other members include former Mumbai police commissioner and Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy and Dhaurahara MP and party vice-president Rekha Verma.

Official sources said the delegation will reach the State on July 11 and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest. At least 18 people were killed in the violence during polling in West Bengal on Saturday and hundreds of polling booths are seeing repolls.

The BJP has accused the State’s ruling Trinamool Congress of using violence as its “guarantee” to stay in power.

