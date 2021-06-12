West Bengal Minister had poor connectivity, says Anurag Thakur

No move to muzzle Amit Mitra at GST meet, says junior FinMin

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said it seemed as if West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who said his voice was muzzled at Saturday’s GST Council meeting, did not have a ‘stable VC connection’ for the meeting.

“Revenue Secretary (Tarun Bajaj) repeatedly informed him his line was breaking, that he was not properly audible and to turn off his video for better connectivity,” Mr Thakur said in a series of tweets.

"During the speech made by the Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister, nobody heard Dr Mitra ji speak up nor did he ask to have his opinion heard. Other members can attest to this," Mr Thakur asserted, adding that the West Bengal Minister also remained silent when Ms Sitharaman asked whether anyone would like to speak at the end of the discussion.

"In my over two years of attending the GST Council, I have never seen FM @nsitharaman ji cut off anyone during the Council discussions. She has patiently given each & every speaker as much time as they needed, even if it meant discussions went on for long hours,” Mr. Thakur said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“The Finance Minister has never stifled dissent in the GST Council. It is unbecoming of a senior member of the Council to suggest that this has happened. The GST Council embodies the collective spirit of all states towards debate in a healthy manner; it has been & shall continue,” the junior Finance Minister said.