West Bengal Governor, TMC trade charges over snooping

The WhatsApp snooping controversy took a political turn when the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that “privacy is compromised” in the State, indicating that the Mamata Banerjee government is monitoring devices of individuals unlawfully.

The Chief Minister had alleged on Saturday that her phone was being “tapped” and held the Central government responsible for such surveillance.

“What Mamata Banerjee has alleged I do not know. But many important people – politicians to businessmen – told me that their privacy is compromised here,” Mr. Dhankar said.

Ms. Banerjee had said: “I know, because I have the information and evidence. The government knows it because they are the ones doing it. This is happening at the behest of the Central government and two-three State governments. I will not name the States, but one of them is ruled by the BJP.”

Hitting back at Mr. Dhankhar’s comment, secretary general of Trinamool Congress [TMC] Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday that the Governor is acting like a politician.

“The Governor is not respecting his chair, not acting as a constitutional head. Rather he is working for a political party. If he gives the list of people who are being monitored then [one] would know that all the [tapping] allegations are from the BJP. Whenever the Chief Minister says anything he retaliates which is the job of a political party, not a Governor,” said Mr. Chatterjee.