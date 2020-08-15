West Bengal daily COVID-19 infections cross 3,000

West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of 3,035 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,10,358. The total number of active cases in the State remains at 26,850 and the discharge rate of the State remains at 73.57%. Sixty persons died due to COVID-19, taking the figure to 2,319.
Of the 60 persons who succumbed, 24 deaths were recorded in Kolkata, taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,036. North 24 Parganas district recorded 16 deaths. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours increased to 31,317.
Meanwhile, a prominent doctors’ association in the State has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to set up a separate facility for healthcare workers. The Association for Health Service Doctors demanded Ms. Banerjee should release ₹1 lakh to each of the frontline healthcare workers in both government and private facilities under a government insurance scheme.
In another development, the State Health Department issued an advisory to arrange isolation wards in every hospital. “Every hospital has been advised to arrange isolation wards for suspected COVID-19 patients and stabilise the patients before any transfer to the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. All hospitals/ nursing homes should not discharge Covid positive patients requiring medical attention without assured admission,” the advisory added.
