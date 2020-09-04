West Bengal COVID-19 tally reaches 1.71 lakh mark with 2,984 new cases

Kolkata

04 September 2020 00:43 IST

55 more fatalities push State’s cumulative death toll to 3,394

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 2,984 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,71,681.

The State also recorded 55 fatalities, pushing its cumulative death toll to 3,394. The recovery rate in the State improved to 84.02%, with 3,335 more patients recovering from the disease. Of the total case load, the number of active cases stands at 24,039.

Of the latest victims in the State, 15 were from Kolkata and 12 from North 24 Parganas district. With the fresh deaths, the total death toll in Kolkata has increased to 1,333, while in North 24 Parganas district, the cumulative toll has surged to 769.

Kolkata recorded 472 new cases, taking its total case tally to 41,573 . In North 24 Parganas, 731 fresh cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case load in the district to 35,990. A total of 45,291 samples have been tested in the State since Wednesday.

Metro and State officials meet

In another development senior officials of West Bengal government and functionaries of Kolkata Metro held a meeting at the State Secretariat on resumption of the services. The officials will meet again on Friday to discuss the modalities of resumption of servicers. So far no decisions on the dates when the services will resume have been announced.

WB Assembly session on September 9 and 10

A two day session of the State Assembly will be held on September 9 and September 10 keeping physical distancing norms. All those attending the House will have to undergo an antigen test.