National

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra. File

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra. File   | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Mitra, a veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, is survived by his wife and son.

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has died due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 78.

Mitra, who was admitted to a hospital here with kidney ailments a few days ago, passed away at around 1.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources told PTI.

He had tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

“He was admitted to the hospital due to kidney and heart ailments,” a family member said, confirming the news of the Congress leader’s death.

Mitra, a veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, is survived by his wife and son.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 3:40:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/west-bengal-congress-president-somen-mitra-passes-away/article32226783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY