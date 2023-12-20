GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal Congress leaders discuss Trinamool tie-up with Kharge, Rahul

December 20, 2023 01:08 am | Updated December 21, 2023 12:07 am IST - New Delh

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: ANI

i

Congress leaders from West Bengal on Wednesday expressed their willingness to tie up with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the State but left it to the party high command to take a final call. 

Top Congress leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal met senior leaders from the State, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the chief of the party’s State unit.

Mamata Banerjee proposes Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as prime ministerial face of INDIA bloc

“The high command wanted to know our view. The final decision will be taken by them,” Mr. Chowdhury said, without revealing what was expressed at the closed-door meeting.

Though Mr. Chowdhury is known for his opposition to the Trinamool, sources claimed many of the State leaders expressed their willingness to tie up with the ruling party in West Bengal if it offers a respectable number of Lok Sabha seats in the State to the Congress. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

While the Trinamool is reported to be willing to offer three seats, the Congress leaders are said to be hoping for a deal that gives them six to eight seats. There is, however, no official word on the issue from either party.

