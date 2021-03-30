National

West Bengal coal mining scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on March 30 at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata to face interrogation.

Sources in the CBI said Anup Majhi, over the past four months, had been evading the agency’s notices and a look-out circular issued against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier carried out raids on Majhi’s office premises, residences and other properties in Asansol, Ranigunj and Kolkata.

The agency is of the view that the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned quarries of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crore of rupees.

Part of the crime proceeds has been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe.

Mar 30, 2021

