West Bengal CM to visit Delhi to participate in PM’s G20 preparatory meeting

November 24, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the preparations for the G20 Summit on December 5, in New Delhi. India will formally begin its G20 presidency on December 1 and host the next summit in the capital, in September 2023.

Ms. Banerjee told journalists in the State Assembly on Thursday that she would be participating as the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress. According to reports, four events will be held in West Bengal under India’s G20 presidency.

After visiting Delhi in the first week of December, the Chief Minister is likely to visit Meghalaya on December 13. During her two-day visit to the northeastern State, Ms. Banerjee is likely to participate in public meetings to extend the party’s footprints in the State. The elections in Meghalaya are due in 2023, and the Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been touring the State.

This will be the Chief Minister’s first visit to Meghalaya.

Participating in the Question Hour of the State Assembly, Ms. Banerjee said that some were moving the courts to create obstacles whenever the State government tried to fill up the vacancies.

The Chief Minister said that the State government had plans to complete the recruitment process within three months, but all the State’s money was being spent in fighting court cases. She urged the judiciary to look into the matter.

The remarks of the Chief Minister come at a time when the Calcutta High Court is hearing a number of cases relating to the recruitment scam in the State.

On Wednesday, the High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the identity of the person filing the application before the Court, for ‘saving illegally-appointed persons’.

In September this year, applications were made before the Court stating that the supernumerary posts be created to accommodate those whose appointments were subsequently found to be invalid, in order to avoid unemployment.

The State government on Thursday challenged the order before a division bench. The CBI is probing several irregularities in the recruitment scam, and half a dozen officials including former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee are behind bars, for their involvement in the scam.