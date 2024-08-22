Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached a court in Kolkata seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on former principal of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh and four other doctors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a central legislation for speedy justice in cases of sexual assault.

In her letter, Ms. Banerjee highlighted the “regular and increasing” incidents of sexual assault across the country. Citing available data, she pointed out that “more than 90 cases are occurring every day”, which, according to her, is shaking the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE

The Chief Minister emphasised that “such serious and sensitive issues need to be addressed in a comprehensive manner” and suggested setting up of “fast-track special courts for speedy trials” of such cases. “The trial in such cases should preferably be completed in 15 days,” she wrote.

Probing the R.G. Kar case, the CBI sought permission from a local court to conduct polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh and four other doctors. A polygraph test is also likely to be done on the accused Sanjoy Roy. While Roy, a civic police volunteer arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10 is in CBI custody, the former principal has been questioned by the agency over the past several days.

Violence at BJP rally

In Kolkata, clashes broke out outside Swastha Bhawan, the headquarters of State Health Department, when a rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned violent. All the senior leaders of the BJP, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and State BJP president Sukanata Majumdar, were at the protest venue. Mr. Adhikari and State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya were among those detained by the police. BJP supporters broke the barricades and whisked Mr. Majumdar away when the police tried to detain him.

The BJP has been demanding the resignation of Ms. Banerjee. Mr. Adhikari said that only five persons wanted to meet the State Health Secretary but the meeting was denied on the instructions of the Chief Minister, who holds the health portfolio. The BJP and other political and social groups have called for a march to Nabanna, the State Secretariat on August 27. The State government has moved the Calcutta High Court against the rally. The court will hear the petition on Friday.

CISF in, officials out

In a related development, two companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed on the R G Kar premises following directions of the Supreme Court. About 170 CISF personnel will guard the hospital that was ransacked by a mob in the early hours of August 15.

The State government removed three senior officials of the hospital, bowing to the demand of protesting junior doctors. Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named the new principal, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital. Despite the intervention of the Supreme Court, trainee doctors continued their strike at the R.G. Kar hospital and other state-run health facilities.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased doctor, who met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday, alleged that there may have been attempts to tamper with the evidence. The father of the victim that said on the day his daughter was cremated, police had been asking the driver to drive faster so that the cremation could be done early.