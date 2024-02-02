West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins dharna against Centre’s denial of funds under MGNREGS

February 02, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 2 began her two-day dharna in Kolkata in protest against the Union government’s alleged denial of funds under key Central schemes, including MGNREGS. Ms. Banerjee was joined by her Cabinet colleagues and other leaders of Trinamool Congress.

“West Bengal is the only State to which funds have been stopped. What sin has the State done,” she asked while addressing the gathering at the protest venue.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson raised questions as to why 21 lakh workers who worked under MGNREGS have been denied wages for the past two years. She said that paying workers was a constitutional obligation and those who have denied funds should be behind bars.

“When people unite in a democracy, even the most authoritative Govt. is compelled to relent! On #MGNREGADiwas, we unite in solidarity with the deprived beneficiaries, vehemently opposing the injustice through our determined Dharna!,” Trinamool Congress posted on its official X handle. The Chief Minister added that she will be at the dharna for two days and later the youth, labour and SC/ST wings will take over and keep up the agitation till February 13.

Funds under MGNREGS have come to a complete halt in the State since December 2021, resulting in large-scale distress in the State.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, funds to the State have been stopped under section 27 of the MGNREGA on account of irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. This is not the first time that Ms. Banerjee has sat on a dharna against the Centre on the issue. In March last year, she held a similar protest at the same venue.

In December, Ms. Banerjee and a group of party MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought the release of pending funds.

In October, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also participated in a dharna in Delhi and outside the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

Mamata backs Hemant Soren

Ms. Banerjee also registered a strong protest against the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Noting that Mr. Soren had been the only tribal Chief Minister, she said that the “flight did not take off” after the party appointed the next CM.

“I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government. He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times.” Ms. Banerjee had said on social media. She added that the resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle.

‘Congress, CPI(M) trying to entice Muslim votes’

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress and its failures in the recently concluded seat-sharing talks among INDIA bloc parties. She recalled that she had asked Congress to contest in 300 seats and let the regional parties take 243 seats.

She also flayed the Congress for allying with the CPI(M), claiming that the Left had always helped the BJP. “The Congress and CPI(M) are trying to entice the Muslim voters whereas the BJP is reaching out to the Hindus,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee emphasised that her party was for people of all castes and communities. Last year, the Left-backed Congress candidate defeated the Trinamool Congress nominee at Sagardighi Assembly polls in north Bengal. The Trinamool Congress leaders have also expressed concerns that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was routed through Muslim-dominated regions of the State.

