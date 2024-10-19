West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeals to striking doctors to end fast-unto-death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (October 19, 2024) urged the junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital to end their fast-unto-death, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the State Health Secretary.

Speaking to the doctors over the phone during a visit by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to the protest site in Esplanade, Ms. Banerjee said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast." The junior doctors have been demanding the removal of the state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, besides addressing other issues.

In response, Ms. Banerjee acknowledged their frustration but said, "You know why I did not remove the health secretary. It is not possible to remove everybody in a department in one go. We had earlier removed the DHS and DME. Please rise above politics and rejoin work." "How can you decide which officer will be removed or not? Is this logical?" she questioned.

The junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death for two weeks, demanding justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast, demanding that the State government take constructive action by October 21 to resolve the deadlock.

The Chief Minister stressed that the doctors should withdraw their strike and meet her at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to further discuss their demands.

"I have removed the Commissioner of Police (CP), the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Health Services (DHS), but I cannot remove everyone in the department," Ms. Banerjee explained.

"Some of your demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible, but it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done," she asserted.

She appealed to their sense of responsibility, emphasising the impact the strike was having on healthcare services in the state.

"People are dependent on you for treatment. Where will the poor people go? They are treated free in government hospitals. Please forget my position and treat me as your 'Didi'. These are your just demands, but you should serve the people," she urged.

The agitating doctors, who have been joined by their colleagues across the state, have also threatened to escalate the protest by organising a strike of all medical professionals in West Bengal on October 22 if their demands were not met.

Moreover, they are in discussions with their counterparts in other states about holding a countrywide strike on Tuesday, further intensifying the pressure on the West Bengal government.

The demands of the junior doctors include justice for their deceased colleague, whom they believe was failed by the system. They are seeking accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Ms. Banerjee reassured them that the case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying, "I hope that CBI will bring you justice." The doctors are also calling for systemic reforms to improve workplace safety in medical institutions.

In addition to the removal of Health Secretary Nigam, which the chief minister has so far resisted, the junior doctors are also demanding the holding of elections in medical colleges. Ms. Banerjee acknowledged this demand but asked for more time, citing the upcoming Diwali celebrations and by-elections in the state.

"Please give me three to four months, which are needed to hold the student elections," she said.

While the Chief Minister has promised to address most of their concerns within three to four months, the doctors remain firm in their demand for immediate action.

A mega rally is planned for Sunday to further press their demands, and the threat of a statewide and potentially nationwide strike looms on October 22 if no resolution is reached.

Ms. Banerjee said her government has taken some steps to address the doctors' grievances.

She pointed out that Rs 113 crore had been allocated for the upgradation of health infrastructure in the state, including 43 multi-specialty hospitals, but more doctors are needed to staff these facilities.

She also assured the doctors that steps have been taken to enhance security and protection for healthcare workers at their workplaces.

"Please restore normalcy and we will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. It is up to you whether you want to restore normalcy or not," she said, urging the doctors to return to work while their demands are being addressed.

"Some of your demands require policy decisions, but they cannot be implemented overnight. Please rise above politics and think about the people who depend on you for their treatment," Ms. Banerjee said in her closing appeal to the doctors.

The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of their fellow medic at RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, after the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee inside state-run RG Kar Medical College on August 9.