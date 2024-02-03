ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces transfer of funds to 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers by Feb. 21

February 03, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Kolkata

The TMC supremo also said that her party will go all out against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a dharna demanding the State’s ‘dues’ from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, in Kolkata, on February 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 3 announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers in the State by February 21.

Ms. Banerjee, who started a 48-hour-dharna in front of B.R. Ambedkar statue in Kolkata on February 2 demanding the Centre to release "unpaid dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.

“We do not want to beg to BJP nor do we want BJP’s alms. By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get the money even working for three years for the 100 days work scheme for the last 3 years,” Ms. Banerjee announced from the dharna site.

The TMC supremo also said that her party will go all out against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

