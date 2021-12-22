West Bengal BJP makes organisational changes after Kolkata poll debacle

Tathagata Roy says there was no course correction made after the Assembly polls

In response to the dismal performance in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election (KMC), the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday made some key organisational changes replacing the heads of its youth and women wings.

The BJP managed to win only three of the 144 wards of the KMC and registered about 9% vote, which was less than the share of Left parties who got 12% votes.

Tanuja Chakraborty will be the new president of the Mahila Morcha of the party and Indranil Khan will be president of the youth wing. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who was heading the Mahila Morcha, has been appointed as the general secretary of the State unit. The new inclusions to the list of vice-presidents are MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Saumitra Khan. There were also a few more inclusions in the party’s organisational posts. Among the leaders dropped is former general secretary Sayantan Basu.

While the changes are being perceived as an outcome of the party’s drubbing in the KMC polls, a section of leaders feel that new State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who took over some months ago, is constituting his new team.

‘Apprenhensions true’

Senior BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy once again targeted the BJP expressing disappointment over the KMC results. “The test is over, apprehensions have come true,” Mr. Roy said, tagging his old tweet where he had said that he would keep an eye on the outcome of the civic poll results.

In a series of tweets, the veteran Bengal BJP leader said that BJP in the State “was left to be run by a bunch of thoroughly rotten debauch-cum-traitors. The result was the Assembly election debacle of 2021. And because there was no serious course correction thereafter, the rout in Municipal elections”.

Elections to 111 other civic bodies will be held in next few months across different parts of the State.

Meanwhile, a Congress candidate has approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that he was assaulted and beaten up during the polls.