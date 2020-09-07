West Bengal BJP chief kicks up war of words

Kolkata

07 September 2020 00:07 IST

Dilip Ghosh threatens to beat up TMC workers; ruling party dares him to try

The political war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) touched a new low in West Bengal on Sunday, with the BJP State president threatening to beat up TMC workers when the party comes to power in the State.

In reply, the TMC dared the BJP State president to put his words into action and said he has lost his mind. “The TMC will be vanquished in the 2021 Assembly elections. We will beat them up with shoes and strip them on the road intersections. Didn’t I tell you that in 2019 the TMC will be reduced to half,” Mr. Ghosh said at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district.

Heading into next year’s State Assembly polls, the BJP’s slogan is “Unishe half, Ekuse saaf (Half in 2019, Gone in 2021)”, referring to the party’s success in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Ghosh, who is known for making outrageous comments in public, accused the TMC leaders of “looting people’s money”. He said, “Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 polls.”

Mr. Ghosh said nearly 100 supporters of the BJP have been killed at the hands of TMC supporters. “It is the BJP that is fighting to bring about a change in the State. More than 100 BJP workers have given their lives, the fight will continue until the change is brought about in West Bengal,” he said.

The TMC leadership took strong exception to the remarks. Minister Arup Roy said Mr. Ghosh is not in the right frame of mind, while TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay dared the BJP State chief to thrash him with shoes. He also called him “uneducated and uncultured”. “If he has the guts, let him beat me up first with shoes, I challenge him,” Mr. Bandopadhyay, an advocate and Lok Sabha MP from Serampore, said.