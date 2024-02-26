GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Were not allowed prayers on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat: Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid caretakers

Condemning the authorities’ action, the spokesman said these are auspicious days, as per the Islamic calendar

February 26, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Devotees offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The caretaker body of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, on Monday accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of disallowing nightlong prayers on the religious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. 

“Once again the gates of Jama Masjid, Srinagar, were forcibly closed by the authorities on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq [Kashmir’s chief cleric] was put under house arrest and disallowed congregational prayers and nightlong prayers,” a spokesman of the Auqaf said.

Condemning the authorities’ action, the spokesman said these are auspicious days, as per the Islamic calendar, “when mosques are reverberating with prayers and religious ceremonies”.

“The central Jama Masjid, the most important religious centre of the Valley, is silenced . It used to be resounding with supplications and duas. People would throng in thousands,” he said.

The spokesman said worshippers were “extremely upset and heartbroken at how the authorities are dealing with their central religious place and their religious head”.

“Such blatant violation of the religious rights of people and interference in their religious affairs is unacceptable. The Anjuman strongly protests against it,” the spokesman added.

