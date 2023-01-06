ADVERTISEMENT

Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on female co-passenger on Air India flight

January 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and ‘we find these allegations deeply disturbing’

PTI

Residence of Shankar Mishra in Mumbai on January 6, 2023. Mr. Mishra is booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly urinating on a senior citizen woman, a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight. | Photo Credit: PTI

U.S. financial services company Wells Fargo on January 6 said it has sacked Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, saying that the allegations were "deeply disturbing".

"This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo," the firm said in a statement.

Also read: DGCA asks Air India to explain laxity in responding to woman’s complaint

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and “we find these allegations deeply disturbing.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them,” the statement added.

Also read: Air India ‘urinating’ incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US