Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on female co-passenger on Air India flight

January 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi

U.S. financial services company Wells Fargo on January 6 said it has sacked Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, saying that the allegations were "deeply disturbing".

"This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo," the firm said in a statement.

Also read: DGCA asks Air India to explain laxity in responding to woman’s complaint

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and “we find these allegations deeply disturbing.”

“We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them,” the statement added.

Also read: Air India ‘urinating’ incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.