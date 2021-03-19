Wellness Series webinar to be held tomorrow

As part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Fujifilm, a webinar on self-awareness and early detection of breast cancer will be held on March 20 at 11.30 a.m.
Chandershekhar Sibal, Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Division, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Shilpa Lad, Consultant Breast Imaging and Interventions, NM Medical Center, Mumbai; Dr. Mandar Nadkarni, Breast Oncosurgeon, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) Mumbai; and Dr. Bhawna Dev, Senior Consultant, Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, will be part of the panel. It will be moderated by Serena Josephine, Special Correspondent, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, persons interested can visit http://bit.ly/FUJITH or scan the QR Code given.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath