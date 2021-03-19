National

Wellness Series webinar to be held tomorrow

As part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Fujifilm, a webinar on self-awareness and early detection of breast cancer will be held on March 20 at 11.30 a.m.

Chandershekhar Sibal, Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Division, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Shilpa Lad, Consultant Breast Imaging and Interventions, NM Medical Center, Mumbai; Dr. Mandar Nadkarni, Breast Oncosurgeon, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) Mumbai; and Dr. Bhawna Dev, Senior Consultant, Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, will be part of the panel. It will be moderated by Serena Josephine, Special Correspondent, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, persons interested can visit http://bit.ly/FUJITH or scan the QR Code given.

