HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Well-planned cities will determine fate of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says with India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic

March 01, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1 said that well-panned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, he said with India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic.

ALSO READ
Technology use will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

“The well-planned cities of India will only determine the fate of India. When planning is better, our cities will become climate resilient and water secure,” the Prime Minister said.

He also listed three focus areas for urban planning and development — How to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in States, how to better utilise expertise available in private sector for urban planning and how to develop such Centres of Excellence which take urban planning to the new level.

The government has organised a series of post-Budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / national government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.