We’ll not take back CAA. It is a question of country’s integrity, says Parvesh

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, staged a walkout on Monday as BJP’s Parvesh Verma rose to initiate a discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s Speech.

The action was against his controversial remarks at a recent poll rally, for which he has been barred by the Election Commission of India last week for four days. The Opposition members, including those from the Congress and the DMK, shouted “sharam karo” (have some shame).

In his speech, Mr. Verma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget which, he said, “has given a sigh of relief to the common man.”

He accused the Opposition parties of indulging in vote bank politics and creating problems on issues such as Article 370.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said, “We will not take back CAA. It is a question of the country's integrity.”

Lord Ram gave the message of humanity but the Congress linked him with religion. “If Opposition members chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, their sins will be washed away”. he said.“Ram and my government are not of a particular religion or region. My government talks of Ram mandir; it also talks about toilets”.

Participating in the discussion, Gaurav Gogoi, INC, asked the Opposition why no Cabinet Ministers were present in the House at the time. “People of India are quoting the Constitution and protesting in the streets. The ruling party thinks they can rule like dictators once they have won elections. Women and children are being portrayed as enemies,” he said.

“Ministers are making inflammatory statements, provoking attacks on protesters. Ministers are made to speak this way by their political masters. In fact a person banned by the Election Commission [Parvesh Sahib Singh] is speaking in the House as the main speaker of the BJP,” he noted.

Mahua Moitra, TMC, accused the government of betraying the people who voted for them and lacking humility. She said: “You have the betrayed the youth who were looking for jobs, the small businessmen with GST, tribals in Gujarat whose land you took away to build a statue.”

“You came to power because a very large section of ordinary people cast aside whatever reservations they might have had and believed you when you said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. You have shattered their trust,” she added. She quoted Holocaust survivors. “Today, the citizen is finally standing up to bullies.”