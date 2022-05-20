Welfare schemes should reach every beneficiary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the BJP national office bearers’ meeting in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 20, 2022 22:17 IST

PM in his virtual address talks about reaching the saturation point of programs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address at a meeting of BJP national office-bearers held in Jaipur, spoke about reaching a “saturation” point in implementation of welfare schemes of his government.

The saturation point, he said must not only be a statistical aim. “When we talk about saturation, our aim must be to free the country from the clutches of discrimination, nepotism, appeasement and corruption,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Modi's comments assume importance in the backdrop of the narrative floated by the BJP on how it was the labarathis class created due to the welfare schemes of the union government that won the party Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections twice in a row.

Mr. Modi said that he had laid down this aim during his last Independence Day address when he spoke about reaching out to hundred per cent “labharthis” or beneficiaries. This is a difficult target, he said, considering the size of the country and many schemes are dependent on the State governments. Despite all this, if we commit to reach to every labarathi and finish the possibility of not leaving even a single beneficiary behind, then we shall achieve the aim. “Like we reach every home during an election, we should take the welfare schemes to every house,” he said. It was time for the BJP to set targets for the next 25 years, he said.

The BJP government post-2014 has restored the faith of the people in the government, its systems and its delivery mechanism, that had been lost earlier, the Prime Minister added. "This hope and aspirations of the people increase our responsibility," he told the office-bearers.

His speech also comes just days before his government completes eight years and at a time when the Mandir-Masjid debate has been reignited with the ongoing Gyanvapi case. Ducking this debate entirely, Mr. Modi instead spoke about developmental politics. He credited the BJP for main-streaming this narrative as opposed to others seeking “shortcut” to power.

Mr. Modi also touched the issue of promotion of Hindi amid the allegations of regional languages being ignored and said all Indian languages were worthy of reverence, as they reflected the spirit of Indianness. He said the BJP had linked the linguistic diversity with national pride, while pointing out that the new National Education Policy had accorded priority to local languages.

BJP president J.P. Nadda said the party workers were inspired by the leadership of Mr. Modi and were committed to move on the path shown by him. The meeting would deliberate on strengthening the weaker polling booths and regular visits to the Lok Sabha constituencies where these booths were located, he said.

The BJP's meeting in Jaipur comes just a week after the Congress held Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in the State. Mr. Modi's more than 45-minute address did not directly name any Opposition party. For their selfish interests, the parties look for small tensions and weaknesses in the society to pour poison into them, Mr. Modi alleged, adding they incite people sometimes in the name of caste or regionalism.

He further said that to save democracy, people have to make it value-based. "We have to continuously fight dynastic, family politics," he said, adding "we have to stick to issues of development and national interest".

The Prime Minister also asserted that dynastic politics is very dangerous for democracy and said that parivarvaad (dynastic) parties always depend on parivaar (family).

"If democracy is to be saved, it has to be empowered. Democracy has to be made value-oriented, then we have to fight relentlessly against this dynasty and family politics," Mr. Modi added.

He also warned the BJP workers to stay away from the parties, which are based on family politics and said they have damaged the country and lost valuable time.

"Since independence, dynasties have done damage to the country. Family parties have wasted a lot of valuable time of the country with corruption, rigging, and nepotism," he added.

The Prime Minister said these familial parties are still bent on taking the country back, their public life starts with the family, runs for the family, and does it only for the sake of the family while adding that the BJP has to fight these family-based parties continuously.