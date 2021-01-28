WEF’s Davos Summit | Economic situation will change swiftly, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Economic Forum during a virtual meeting, in New Delhi on January 28, 2021. Twitter/@narendramodi

28 January 2021 18:07 IST

“India’s self-reliance aspirations will support globalism with a new vigour," says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit virtually from New Delhi.

“So far, there are only two Made In India vaccines available. In the coming days, many more vaccines are expected to arrive. These will help the world vaccinate more people in an expeditious way,” Mr. Modi said.

“Even on the economic front, I assure you that the situation will change swiftly. We increased economic activity by investing more in infrastructure,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “India’s self-reliance aspirations will support globalism with new vigour. Experts say Industry 4.0 will be built on connectivity, automation, real time data, machine learning/artificial intelligence [ML/AI]. India’s software engineers have been making the world aware of their AI/ML skills for years.”

“Today, India’s 1.3 billion people have an universal ID, Aadhaar. Their bank accounts and universal IDs are linked to their phones,” Mr. Modi noted.

“In December alone, ₹4 billion of transactions were done through UPI. Many countries are trying to replicate this UPI success in their own jurisdictions,” Mr. Modi added.

Mr. Modi said, “During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries were wondering how to reach benefits to the people directly. In India, 760 million people benefited through direct benefit transfers. This is a sign of our digital infrastructure’s strength. I would like to assure all here that India’s success will help the whole world.”

“Even Atmanirbhar Bharat is committed to global supply chains. We have the capacity and reliability to be a part of this global supply chain. We have a large consumer base as well, and as it grows, it will help the world’s economy too,” the PM said.

“India is full of possibilities and self-confidence. During the crisis, we have undertaken several structural reforms. From FDI norms to tax regime, we now have a predictable and friendly environment. Work is also underway to improve our ease of doing business,” he said.

“Amidst Industry 4.0 discussions, we have to remember that the coronavirus crisis has taught us the value of humanity. Industry 4.0 should not be for robots, but for human beings. It should improve ease of living,” Mr. Modi said.