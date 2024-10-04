Weeds cause losses worth ₹92000 crore: seed industry study

Weeds are causing ₹92000 crore ($11 billion) worth loss in crop productivity each year, according to a study commissioned by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), carried out by experts N.T. Yaduraju, M.R. Hegde and A.R. Sadananda. The collaborative study recommended deployment of new, technology-led weed control strategies to address the menace. FSII in its report said, weeds are responsible for approximately 25-26% of yield losses in kharif crops and 18-25% in rabi across the India.

The study was conducted taking the experiences in seven crops, including rice, wheat, maize, cotton, sugarcane, soybean, and mustard, from 30 districts in 11 states. The study group communicated with 3,200 farmers and 300 dealers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Agriculture departmental officials for preparing the report. The report also recommended various weed management practices using herbicides, mechanisation of weed removal, crop rotation, cover cropping, biological control among others and said such measures could lower costs by 40-60% compared with traditional approaches.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Directorate of Weed Research and FSII released the report, titled ‘Weed Management - Emerging Challenges & Management Strategies’ here on Friday. The average expenditure on weed control per acre varies between ₹3,700 and ₹7,900, FSII found in its study. The FSII noted that beyond the issue of high costs, weeds are a leading contributor to crop losses among all biotic stresses, posing a serious threat to agricultural productivity. The study said weeds are a threat to crop production from preparatory tillage stage to even post-harvest stage of a crop. “They emerge well before the crop emergence using the available resources, even though scarce, and offer competition for resources at every stage of the crop..

S.K. Chaudhari, Deputy Director General, Natural Resource Management Division, ICAR, said collaboration between the private and public sectors is essential to effectively tackle the challenges posed by weeds. “As agricultural productivity is increasingly hindered by labour shortages and resource constraints, adopting solutions like mechanisation, herbicide-tolerant traits, and precision agriculture are imperative to empower farmers,” Dr. Chaudhari said.”

Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture P.K. Singh said there is a critical need for a robust weed management framework involving traditional, mechanical, chemical and other innovative solutions in the context of natural and organic farming and labour constraints. “A technologically innovative, holistic and integrated approach will be the way forward,” Dr. Singh said.