Webinar to explore emerging careers in law

CHENNAI

20 September 2021 21:39 IST

A webinar on ‘Emerging Careers in Law’ presented by SAI University in association with The Hindu will be held on Wednesday (September 22) at 5 p.m.

Sriram Panchu, senior advocate, Madras High Court; Justice Prabha Sridevan, retired judge, Madras High Court; Bahram Vakil, founder and senior partner, AZB & Partners; Ananth Padmanabhan, dean and associate professor, School of Law, Sai University, and K.V. Ramani, founder and Chancellor, Sai University, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Deputy Editor, MetroPlus, The Hindu.

Parents and students who wish to register for the webinar can log on to https://bit.ly/2Xy2QDH or scan the QR Code.

