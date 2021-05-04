Webinar series to focus on careers

The Hindu will partner with SRMIST for guidance on courses for workplaces of the future

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and The Hindu have organised a 15-part webinar series — SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 — focussing on science, engineering, and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

The first in the series, ‘Helping Students Navigate Uncertainties during the pandemic’ will be held on May 8 at noon. The session will touch upon anxiety and concerns arising from exams being cancelled and postponed.

The session will include four panelists — Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of Sneha and head, Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services; Nandini Raman, consultant counsellor, corporate trainer and columnist; and Prince Kalyanaraman, deputy director, Student Affairs, SRMIST.

Radhika Santhanam, assistant editor, The Hindu, will moderate the discussion. To register for the free webinar visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE1 or scan the QR code.