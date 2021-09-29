Webinar on ‘USA Education Loan Festival’ on Oct. 2

CHENNAI

29 September 2021 22:52 IST

Panellists will discuss options included in collateral, non-collateral education loans

A webinar on the ‘USA Education Loan Festival 2022’, presented by WeMakeScholars along with The Hindu EducationPlus, will be held on October 2 at 5 p.m.

WeMakeScholars is an organisation funded and supported by the IT Ministry, Government of India, with a sole motive of assisting study abroad aspirants with funding, free of cost.

The webinar will be a curtain-raiser for the USA Education Loan Festival 2022, which is a 15-day event for students aspiring to study in the USA and will be useful for both parents and aspirants.

The panellists will discuss all possible options included in collateral and non-collateral education loans and the webinar will have a question-and-answer session for the audience.

Participating applicants will be offered discounts on bank processing fee, interest rates, and various other concessions. Those opting for unsecured education loans will get their loans sanctioned within four working days if all the required documents are submitted immediately.

Damini, CoFounder and CEO, WeMakeScholars, Arjun, CoFounder and CMO, WeMakeScholars, Vijay, Manager, EliteScholars (Unsecured loans), and Archit Siddoju, Country Head, Public Banks (secured loans), will speak at the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Pankaja Srinivasan, freelance writer.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3CW7bjN or scan the QR code given.