Webinar on overseas study opportunities held

In the wake of growing number of students opting to study abroad, expert highlights need for orientation before choosing destination

The importance of selecting courses and colleges abroad based on students’ temperament, talents and capabilities was highlighted in the ‘Fly to find your dream college- A 360 degree look at overseas study opportunities’ webinar organised by Santamonica and The Hindu Education Plus on Sunday.

Nicy Binu, Director of Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd, said that 2021 saw an exponential rise in the number of students opting to study abroad. “Since they have a lot of options, it is essential to give an orientation about what they can expect from each destination before they decide which one to choose,” she said.

She also spoke about futuristic, job-centric and in-demand courses, economical fees offered by various universities and colleges abroad, eligibility criteria, scholarship and financial aid options.

Ms. Nicy further highlighted the post-study career possibilities and permanent residency prospects in countries like the United Kingdom, the U.S.A., Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Australia and Scandinavian countries.

Addressing the students, she advised them to look at the shortage occupation list of each country which is released by the respective government every year, to check if they align with the student’s career goals.

A particular emphasis was given to the United Kingdom, Canada and USA in terms of international work experience, optional practical training visas and relative affordability as they have the highest number of research-intensive universities that make it to the top 100 globally.

