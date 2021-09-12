National

Webinar on New Education Policy in higher education

A webinar on the ‘New Education Policy in Higher Education’, presented by Sai University in association with The Hindu, will be held on September 15 at 5 p.m.

K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman, ISRO, and Chairman, Drafting Committee, National Education Policy; K.V. Ramani, founder and chancellor, Sai University; and Jamshed Bharucha, founding vice chancellor, Sai University, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by R.Sujatha, Deputy Editor-Reporting, The Hindu.

Parents and students can register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/SAIWEB2.


