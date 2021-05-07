CHENNAI

07 May 2021 02:48 IST

It is a part of an SRM virtual conclave

A webinar on ‘New Age Career Options After School’ will be held on Sunday. The webinar is the third of a 15-part webinar series — SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 — conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in association with The Hindu.

The focus of the seminar is on science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace. Sunday’s seminar, to be held at 5 p.m., will touch on opportunities for students, skills required and the need for upskilling and reskilling. There will be a Q and A with the speakers at the end of the session.

The panelists include Vinesh Menon, CEO, Education, Skilling and Consulting Services, Ampersand Group; Richa Dwivedi Saklani, Founder CEO Inomi Learning LLP; and T.V. Gopal, Dean, CET, SRMIST.

Radhika Santhanam, assistant editor, The Hindu will moderate the session. To register for the free webinar visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE3 or Scan the QR Code.

SRMJEE will be held in two phases. The first phase will on May 23 and 24 and the second phase will be on July 25 and 27.