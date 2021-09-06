Webinar on Liberal Education on Sept. 10

Experts to focus on need for critical thinking individuals in a contemporary society

A webinar on Liberal Education, presented by Sai University in association with The Hindu, will be held on September 10 at 5 p.m.

An expert panel will encourage participants to explore career options in Liberal Education and elucidate the need for critical thinking individuals in a contemporary society.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, Co-Founder and former chairperson, Infosys; K.V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, and Jamshed Bharucha, Founding Vice-Chancellor, Sai University, will speak at the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Shubashree Desikan, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

Students and parents who are interested can register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/SAIEDIT or scan the QR Code.