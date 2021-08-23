Webinar on jobs

CHENNAI:

23 August 2021 20:25 IST

Star Health and Allied Insurance and The Hindu Opportunities will hold a virtual webinar on job opportunities and ‘The challenge of recruiting at the pandemic period’, according to a press release. The webinar on job opportunities will be held on 28 August at 11 a.m.

Sriharsha A. Achar, joint executive director of Star Health and Allied Insurance, will be in a conversation with Kamal Karnath, co-founder of Xpheno.

Those looking for jobs can log into https://bit.ly/JOBTH and upload their CV, and register themselves also to view the webinar and speak with experts.

Advertising

Advertising