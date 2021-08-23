National

Webinar on jobs

Star Health and Allied Insurance and The Hindu Opportunities will hold a virtual webinar on job opportunities and ‘The challenge of recruiting at the pandemic period’, according to a press release. The webinar on job opportunities will be held on 28 August at 11 a.m.

Sriharsha A. Achar, joint executive director of Star Health and Allied Insurance, will be in a conversation with Kamal Karnath, co-founder of Xpheno.

Those looking for jobs can log into https://bit.ly/JOBTH and upload their CV, and register themselves also to view the webinar and speak with experts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 8:26:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/webinar-on-jobs/article36062700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY